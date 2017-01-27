MSP praises Lottery boost for carers

Milngavie MSP Gil Paterson has welcomed a Lottery grant of almost £50,000 to young, unpaid carers in East Dunbartonshire.

He has also lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament commending the work of Carers Link, which helps more than 1,000 unpaid carers in the area every year.

Mr Paterson, who represents Clydebank and Milngavie, said he was glad an organisation responsible for such a “phenomenal” amount of work had received a substantial boost.

“I am glad this funding has come through for Carers Link East Dunbartonshire”, he said.

“It’s great to see the funding go to the young carers, who can much of the time find themselves in highly stressful situations they were absolutely not prepared for – I applaud anything that supports them.

“It is right to recognise the work Carers Link does so I have lodged a parliamentary motion to share the great work done to fellow MSPs and the government.”

Jennifer Roe, the chief executive officer of Carers Link East Dunbartonshire, said: “Carers Link is delighted that to receive ongoing support from The Big Lottery Young Start Fund, enabling us to continue our successful work with young adult carers.

“The life of a young adult is full of important decisions about the future, as well as educational and social pressures. For those in a caring role, these challenges are more difficult and they can often feel socially excluded and isolated.

“In the last year alone, we helped 22 young adult carers into college and university places, work placements and jobs, and this funding will allow us to support more young people to achieve their goals.

“We are grateful to Gil for his recognition of our work, and for the increased publicity that the parliamentary motion will give it. The more people that know about our service, the more people that we can help.”