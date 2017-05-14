MSP pledges support for Tom’s chemotherapy campaign

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has vowed to do everything possible to support a bid to bring a key cancer treatment to Stobhill Hospital.

She has congratulated campaigner Tom Herbert on his ongoing campaign to have outpatient chemotherapy treatment delivered at Stobhill Hospital.

Ms Mackay (pictured) says Mr Herbert recently had a “very constructive” meeting with the chairman of Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board to discuss the need for the service at the hospital, “as had been originally planned.”

She added: “Tom has been a tireless campaigner for this cause and I fully support his campaign. I have been attending meetings with cancer clinicians and national charities to research all avenues that may be open to having this facility introduced at Stobhill for the benefit of people in my constituency and the north of Glasgow.

“I also plan to meet with the Integrated Joint Health Board at East Dunbartonshire Council and the new Health Board chairperson Jane Grant to discuss the issue, along with the new council administration when it is formed.

“I will do everything I can to assist Tom in his campaign and congratulate him on his commitment.”