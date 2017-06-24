MSP grilled by voters of the future

Children at a Kirkintilloch primary school have “excellent” questions to ask about politics, MSP Rona Mackay confirms.

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP visited Oxgang Primary School last week and held a question and answers session with pupils.

Out in the playing field in the sun, Ms Mackay answered a range of questions about how she entered politics and what being an MSP involves.

She said: “It was a pleasure to meet P6 pupils at Oxgang Primary School to answer their questions about political life.

“Despite being very young, there are a lot of children who have a high standard of political knowledge for their age, which is very impressive.

“Visiting the schools of my constituency is one of the best parts of representing Strathkelvin and Bearsden in the Scottish Parliament.”