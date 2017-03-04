MSP backs bold bid to bring in a new boiler

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay is backing a campaign to replace the clapped-out heating system in a popular village hall.

The boiler at Campsie Memorial Hall is in dire need of replacement, and the Hall’s Trust is appealing to the public to help out.

A total of £5,000 has to be raised and activists have collected more than £1,100 so far.

In the last seven years, Campsie Memorial Hall Trust has made a number of substantial improvements to the busy hall. for example roof insulation, new toilets, CCTV, new windows, new furniture and interior painting.

Rona Mackay said: “The Campsie Memorial Hall has gone from strength to strength, and is a great asset to the local community.

“The fact that activity in the hall has gone up 300 per cent in the last seven years is amazing, and testament to the dedicated constituents behind it.

“The events the hall has provided, from pantomimes, cinema, band nights and more prove this hall is worthy of this fundraising campaign.”

A spokesperson for Campsie Memorial Trust said: “Clearly there is a need for this facility. This current appeal gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to our village life.

“Over the last seven years we have endeavoured to nurse an ailing heating system which had passed its sell by date before the trust became involved. Unfortunately, the system is now defunct.”

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/cmht-boiler-replacement for more information and to make a donation.