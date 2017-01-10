MSP: Accidents at Kirkintilloch shared space junction are ‘major wake-up call’

A string of accidents within a week at a busy town centre junction should be a “major wake up call” for East Dunbartonshire Council.

As work on the final phase of the controversial shared space roadworks at Kirkintilloch began on Monday, Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay branded the layout a “total disaster”.

Ms Mackay’s scathing criticism of the council-led project comes after reports of further accidents at the Kerr Street junction with Cowgate.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision on Saturday, December 31 – a day after police were called out when a bakery van flattened a safety bollard at the junction.

Residents have also come forward to the Herald to report two other minor road accidents at the same spot within the week.

The accidents are not believed to have resulted in any serious injuries.

The local SNP MSP, who has led a protest against the shared space layout along with disabled campaigner Sandy Taylor, said: “These incidents in such a short space of time at the shared space junction should be a major wake up call about the safety of our pedestrians and motorists.

“The shared space scheme has been a total disaster - I again urge the Labour-Tory led East Dunbartonshire Council to return traffic lights and safe crossing points to this very busy junction.

“The safety of our residents is paramount and I cannot believe this situation has been allowed to continue for so long. It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.”

The council’s Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “We are aware a bollard was damaged over the festive period and arrangements will be made for its repair or replacement. The council and contractor Rainton regularly inspect the area and will continue to do so in conjunction with partners such as Police Scotland.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the accident on Saturday, December 31 - that is an issue for the motorists, insurers and potentially Police Scotland.”

Thousands of local people are against the shared space scheme which takes in the whole of Cowgate.

Disabled campaigner Mr Taylor has protested against the layout from the start and is particularly concerned over the safety of blind, disabled and elderly people, who he says are being effectively “designed out” of the town centre.