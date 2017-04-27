MP slams May’s refusal to guarantee triple lock on pensions

East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson has attacked the Conservative Government after Prime Minister Theresa May twice refused to guarantee the triple lock on pensions.

The so-called triple lock ensures that pensions rise either in-line with inflation, or by 2.5%, or the average increase in wages across the UK.

The SNP leader at Westminster, Angus Robertson, asked Theresa May to give a clear and unambiguous commitment to maintaining the triple lock on the state pensions, during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Mrs May responded by saying that under a Conservative government “pensions and incomes will continue to increase”.

Mr Nicolson said: “The Prime Minister refused to answer a straight yes or no question put to her by Angus Robertson on the triple lock on pensions.

“This is an important issue for East Dunbartonshire as a large proportion of our residents are pensioners.

“You have to wonder why the Prime Minister would refuse to give a straight answer if there are no plans to dump the triple lock.

“On top of this, the Tories have done absolutely nothing to encourage pensioners to claim the financial support they are entitled to.

“According to Age Scotland, £292 million in pension credit and housing benefit is going unclaimed in Scotland each year.

“It seems that the Conservatives have turned their backs on our older residents.”