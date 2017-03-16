MP: National insurance rise would have damaged area’s flourishing entrepreneurial spirit

Local MP John Nicolson has welcomed Prime Minister Theresa May’s sudden U-turn over plans to increase national insurance levels for self-employed people announced in last week’s budget.

Last week Mr Nicolson criticised Chancellor, Phillip Hammond, for going back on a manifesto pledge not to increase national insurance saying that it was disappointing he had reneged on earlier assurances at a time when we should be supporting and encouraging small business.

This week he said: “I welcome the UK government’s U-turn on National Insurance hikes for self-employed people. They made a manifesto promise not to increase contributions so it is unfortunate that they put hard-working, self-employed people through a week of needless stress and worry.

“This only serves to undermine the credibility of the Chancellor and to highlight the chaos at the heart of government.

“Entrepreneurial spirit flourishes in East Dunbartonshire but some self-employed people, particularly those on low incomes, don’t enjoy the same rights and protections as others.

“Small and medium enterprise is crucial to the local economy and jobs market so I am delighted that the Tories have capitulated and put an end to this damaging policy.