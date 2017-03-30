MP calls on RBS to rethink bank closure

East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson is calling on the Royal Bank of Scotland to re-consider the decision to close its Bishopbriggs branch.

The local branch at Kirkintilloch Road is due to shut on October 4.

After the closure, the nearest branch of the bank will be more than four miles away, at Alexandra Parade in Dennistoun.

Mr Nicolson hopes the bank will considers all other options before removing this vital community resource, such as reduced opening hours or re-locating to smaller premises in the Bishopbriggs area.

John Nicolson, the SNP MP for East Dunbartonshire, said: “The Royal Bank of Scotland should show more loyalty to the residents of Bishopbriggs, many of whom have banked at this branch for decades”.

“The branch closure could have serious consequences for many local businesses who rely on this branch for their day to day banking”.

“Many people find digital banking to be very confusing and prefer the safety, security and familiarity of dealing with another human being”. This decision will hit the elderly and vulnerable hardest, many will be unable to travel to another branch”.