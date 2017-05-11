Motorist on drink driving charge in Kirkintilloch

A motorist has been charged in connection with a drink driving offence in Kirkintilloch.
The 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving whilst under the influence at 1.45pm on Monday, May 8 at Alloway Grove.
A motorist has been charged in connection with a drink driving offence in Kirkintilloch.
The 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving whilst under the influence at 1.45pm on Monday, May 8 at Alloway Grove.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Milngavie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.