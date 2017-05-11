Search

Motorist on drink driving charge in Kirkintilloch

Police had issued a stark warning to encourage people to enjoy themselves but behave sensibly and responsibly

A motorist has been charged in connection with a drink driving offence in Kirkintilloch.

The 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving whilst under the influence at 1.45pm on Monday, May 8 at Alloway Grove.