Motorist dies after emergency incident in Kirkintilloch

A motorist has died after emergency services were called out to an incident in Kirkintilloch yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the 75-year-old man took ill behind the wheel of his car near Waterside Road roundabout around 1.45pm.

A spokesperson at Police Scotland HQ said: “Police and an ambulance attended. The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and sadly died a short time later.”

She added no other vehicle was involved and there were no suspicious circumstances.

One lane at Waterside Road was closed for some time after the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “A member of the public requested a response to a road traffic collision near the Parliament Road roundabout, Kirkintilloch, at 13.44 hours on Wednesday, January 25. We dispatched a number of resources to the incident. A male patient in his seventies was conveyed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance”.