Motorist charged with road traffic offences in Kirkintilloch

A motorist has been charged with road traffic offences after being stopped in Kirkintilloch.
The 45-year-old man faces charges of allegedly having no road tax and MoT.
He was charged by officers at 6pm in Eildon Road on Tuesday, September 5.
