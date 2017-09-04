More than 1250 people hit the streets for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

A record number of people took to the streets over the weekend for a sponsored walk in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Around 1250 walkers of all ages – many of them in fancy dress – got involved in the special 10k walk through Glasgow on Saturday, September 2.

The event started and finished at Elder Park in Govan, with participants taking part in a Zumba warm-up before embarking on the route through Glasgow. After stepping over the finishing line, they enjoyed a Family Fun Day in the park – with former X Factor star Nicholas McDonald putting on a live performance.

Kirsten Sinclair, director of fundraising, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The Sponsored Walk has become a staple in the calendar of many people from Glasgow and beyond, and it was fantastic to see a record number of walkers taking part.

“We are currently aiming to raise £500,000 as part of our Schiehallion Appeal, which will help young cancer patients receive potentially lifesaving treatment. And thanks to the efforts of those taking part in the Sponsored Walk, we are one step closer to meeting that ambitious target.”

For more information on Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and the Schiehallion Appeal, visit www.glasgowchildrenshospitalcharity.org.