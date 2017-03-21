More misery for early morning commuters after snowfall overnight

Commuters have been facing disruption on the roads this morning as Glasgow and surrounding areas woke up to a blanket of snow.

Met Office forecasters had predicted temperatures were set to plummet overnight to around -2, issuing a severe weather warning yesterday to last until late this morning, though it could still be revised.

Sleet, hail and ice have been causing problems for motorists across the city.

Motorists trying to get into Glasgow on the M8 at J6 Newhouse this morning may have a long wait because of a jackknifed lorry.

Those heading out on the M77 at J6 Kingwell - J5 Maidenhill are also experiencing delays due to the snow.