More electric vehicle chargepoints coming to East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire Council plans to install more free Electric Vehicle (EV) chargepoints - which will be available from later this year.

There are currently three chargepoints in the district where people can top up their electric car for free - one in Roman Road car park, Bearsden - which is currently being relocated, one in William Patrick car park in Kirkintilloch and one in Kenmure Drive car park, Bishopbriggs.

Work is also ongoing to add V charging facilities in Mugdock Road car park, Milngavie and Alexandra Street, Lenzie.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive of East Dunbartonshire Council’s place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, said: “Work has been taking place to relocate the Electric Vehicle (EV) charger in the Roman Road car park, Bearsden.

“Work is also ongoing to install EV charging facilities in Mugdock Road car park, Milngavie, and Alexandra Street, Lenzie. The Council is liaising with ScottishPower and the facilities will be available from later this year.

“The council is committed to supporting sustainable transport, and efforts to improve the environment and tackle climate change.”

Britain is to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health.

The government says this action is needed because of the unnecessary and avoidable impact that poor air quality is having on people’s health.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide have been above legal limits in almost 90 per cent of urban areas in the UK since 2010.