Missing prisoner back behind bars

An escaped prisoner with links to Bishopbriggs is back behind bars.

Jamie Roy, 24, went missing while receiving treatment at Glasgow Royal Infirmary last Wednesday.

He was being held on remand at the city’s Barlinnie Prison.

A police spokesperson said today (Monday, august 14): “With reference to our previous appeal to trace missing man Jamie Roy from Glasgow please note:

Jamie has been traced.

“The media and the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter”.