Miriam wins the name game with “Wester Way”

Bishopbrigg’s “newest active travel route” will be called Wester Way, thanks to P4 pupil Miriam Cody of Woodhill Primary School.

The council staged an art competition for primary pupils to find a new “identity” for the Bishopbriggs Relief Road, whose Phase 4 is currently under construction.

The scheme includes plans for a new walking and cycling route, so the “Way” element was reckoned highly appropriate.

Two designs have also been chosen to adorn gateway signs at the new pedestrian/cycle route on Westerhill Road.

The winners, chosen from nearly 600 entries, were Abi Lee, P7, St Helen’s Primary (design); Lauren Smith, P7, Meadowburn Primary (design); and Miriam Cody, P4, Woodhil Primary (winning name).

Each of the winners will see their suggestions “immortalised” when the new route opens this summer.

Possibly just as welcome to the winners will be the reward of a new bike each, courtesy of Morrison Construction, the contractor working on the project.

Councillor Alan Moir, Convener of Development and Regeneration, said: “Well done to all the winners and many thanks to everyone who entered.

“It was a fantastic response and the quality of the entries was incredibly high.

“It was a tough task to whittle down the many brilliant drawings and name suggestions.

“I hope all three girls have happy times on their new bikes, and get a chance to try out Weste Way for themselves later this year.”