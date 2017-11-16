Minister is on board for better rail service

The Minister for Transport has agreed to explore MSP Rona Mackay’s call to re-twin the Westerton to Milngavie railway line.

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP asked Humza Yousaf during a portfolio questions session in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday November 9.

Ms Mackay highlighted the line was the worst performer in Scotland in the last year, and that trains are regularly skipping stations.

The main cause of that disruption is the single track. A twinned track, as formerly existed, would ease disruption and allow the rail halt that has been proposed by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Ms Mackay said: “This is massive progress, to have the Minister for Transport on board investigating the re-twinning of the Westerton to Milngavie line.

“I was delighted to get the opportunity to put this to the minister because constituents of mine and Gil Paterson’s have had enough of these delays and skip-stopping.

“Gil and I will be pushing for this line to be re-twinned and then for the proposed rail halt at Allander to be built as the council has proposed.

“The re-twinning and Allander rail halt are such simple solutions to solving these massive problems on the line. I eagerly await to hear what the transport minister’s investigations yield so we can move forward with helping our constituents as a matter of urgency.”

In the latest data published on June 24 for the last 12 month, it shows that of all 77 stations in the statistics, Milngavie was listed as the worst performer.