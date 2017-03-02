Milton of Campsie quartet win the lottery!

A Milton of Campsie postcode has landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today (Thursday, March 2).

The four Scott Avenue neighbours have scooped £1000 each after their postcode, G66 8DG, was drawn.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “What a great prize for our players in Milton of Campsie! If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode while raising money for charity then sign up now.”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £175 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is Deadblind Scotland, which was awarded £12,803 last year for equipment for its new Learning and Development Centre.