Milngavie Trail Race - this Sunday

The popular annual Milngavie Trail Race is being held this Sunday (June 4).

This is a challenging race based around the wild and beautiful trails of the West Highland Way and Mugdock Country Park.

The race starts and finishes at the Headquarters of the 20th Glasgow (1st Milngavie) Scout Group and takes runners out through some scenic and challenging terrain.

It is being organised by 20th Glasgow (1st Milngavie) Scout Group and funds raised from the event will go towards much needed improvements and repairs to the Scout Hall and its grounds and to purchase new equipment to provide activities and fun for our 150 young members.

Organiser, Graeme Reid, said: “All finishers will receive a medal and as much tea, coffee and cake as you can eat.

“We have also joined up with local craft brewery Jaw Brew to supply a fantastic bottle of their hand crafted beer to every finisher.

“Prizes will be awarded to overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in both Male and Female events and the overall winners of the Male and Female categories will be presented with the Milngavie Scout Staffs for safe keeping.”

The race is a Scottish Athletics Permit event and is being held under UK Athletics Rules.

It covers a distance of approximately 8.5 miles (or 13.5k) with around 500 feet of ascent held on a mixture of hard trails, single track and unmade ground. The route will be signposted and marshalled but runners remain responsible for their own safety at all times and must ensure that they are appropriately dressed and trained for the event and weather conditions on the day.

Once again, they will be using electronic chip timing and results will be available as soon as you cross the finish line.

There will be no water or feed stations on the course and so it is runners own responsibility to carry any water or food that they will require.

The event is open to all runners with a minimum age of 17 years old on the race day.

There is an entry limit of 300 and once this is full they will operate a waiting list. If a place becomes available following a withdrawal, those on the waiting list will be notified and offered an opportunity to take up the place.

Race registration will be open from 9am on the day of the race and will close 15 minutes before the start. Registration will be at race HQ which is the Scout Hall, 45-49 Main Street, Milngavie, G62 6BX.

The race will start at 11am.

To enter go to: www.entrycentral.com/milngavie-trail-race