Milngavie Music Club piano concert

Alasdair Beatson acclaimed pianist is coming to Milngavie Music Club

Acclaimed Scottish pianist Alasdair Beatson is going to perform Milngavie Music Club’s concert on Friday, March 10, in Cairns Church.

Alasdair’s last visit two years ago coincided with a freak snow storm in Milngavie that made local roads impassable for a few hours, and the organisers were close to cancelling the event.

Music Club President Hugh Macdonald, said: “About 70 intrepid music lovers somehow managed to get to Cairns Church on foot, and enjoyed a fantastic evening of brilliant piano playing. We promised Alasdair we would bring him back, hopefully to a full house, and that’s what we expect when he plays for us again this month - unless we’re hit by another blizzard!”

Perth-born Alasdair Beatson is recognised as one of Scotland’s most outstanding musicians, with a growing international following.

His programme offers a tantalising mix of well-known and much loved music such as Schumann’s ‘Children’s Scenes’, the evocative ‘Images’ by Debussy, and Beethoven’s ‘Bagatelles’.

Tickets (£12; students £5, school pupils free) from The Iron Chef, 5 Mugdock Road, Milngavie and at the door. Telephone enquiries: 0141 942 3102.