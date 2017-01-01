Milngavie Music Club concert

Three of the finest Scottish-based musicians come together for a richly romantic programme of classical chamber music at Milngavie Music Club’s concert in Cairns Church on Friday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Clarinettist Jean Johnson, well known for her recital partnership with leading pianist Steven Osborne, will be joined by cellist Naomi Pavri and the pianist Fali Pavri – a senior professor at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. They’ll play two great clarinet trios by Beethoven and Brahms.

The concert also gives the clarinettist and cellist a spot in the limelight, with Jean Johnson featuring in the Clarinet Sonata in E flat by Brahms, and Naomi Pavri playing a piece by Indian composer John Mayer, famous for his fusions of Indian music with jazz. American-born clarinettist Jean Johnson is standing in for Yann Ghiro.

Tickets – adults, £12; students, £5; school children free – from The Iron Chef, Milngavie and at the door, or email enquiries@milngavie music.org.