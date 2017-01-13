Milngavie murder: Officers now following definite line of enquiry

Detectives investigating the murder of Cameron Logan and attempted murder of three other people in a deliberate house fire in Milngavie say they are now following a definite line of enquiry.

The 23-year-old’s body was discovered by police at his parent’s home on Achray Place at around 7.25am on New Year’s Day.

Cameron’s 24-year-old girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) Williams, a radio journalist, was taken to hospital where she was initially “critical” but she is now in a “stable” condition.

Earlier this week she had recovered enough to speak to police officers from her hospital bed.

She was rescued from the blaze by the heroic actions of Cameron’s father and neighbours - who pulled her to safety.

Cameron’s parents, Cathy and David, both 54, were released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Police Scotland has confirmed today that they are now following a definite line of enquiry - almost two weeks after they first launched their investigation.

They had made a number of appeals for witnesses including dog walkers and joggers who had been seen in the area at the time of the fire.

The police also checked CCTV footage in the area, carried out door-to-door inquiries and interviewed people from the party where the couple had been celebrating Hogmanay the previous night.

An extensive search of the woods behind the house was also carried out to search for any evidence which may have been dropped.