Milngavie gin scores with the experts

Milngavie firm Hazell & Hazell’s small batch craft Bardowie Gin bagged a bronze award at Scottish Field’s debut Gin Challenge.

Five of the industry’s most respected connoisseurs from varied backgrounds – but all known for their impeccable palates – sat on a panel to rank 60 of Scotland’s finest gins.

Stripped bare of any branding, bottling and marketing, the gins were blind-tasted by the expers.

Beyond winning bronze in its category of Best Gin over £35, Bardowie was awarded the title of the fourth best gin in Scotland – hailed by owners Mark and Alison Hazell as “a tremendous result for such a new venture”.

The citrusy London Dry style gin was commended on its “well developed natural sweetness leading to pink peppercorns, orange peel, angelica, light juniper and pink grapefruit” and can be enjoyed both with and without tonic.

Coupling the orange citrus with local botanicals handpicked in Mark and Alison Hazell’s garden, beside Bardowie Loch – flavours such as blackcurrant, bay, elder and bullrush stems “leaves you with a light, refreshing, floral and full-bodied gin distilled in small batches fresh for you to enjoy”.