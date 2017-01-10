Milngavie fire - theory that murder victim was doused in petrol

It’s been claimed that the murder victim in the deliberate house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day was doused in petrol and set alight in his parents home.
Police are currently investigating whether Cameron Logan (23) was attacked by his killer while he slept on the living room floor - according to The Scottish Sun.
His girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) Williams (24), was rescued from the blaze by Cameron’s dad and brave neighbours.
She is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Cameron’s parents, David and Cathy, both 54, were released from hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation.
The family’s dog Gomez was also sadly killed in the fire.
His older brother Blair (26) was not in the house at the time.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Forensic examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”