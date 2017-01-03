Milngavie fire - police hunt for occupants of dark coloured car

Police investigating the murder of a man and the attempted murder of three other people in a house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day are keen to speak to the occupants of a dark coloured car which was parked in a lay-by in Craigton Road, Milngavie, near Clober Golf Club at around 7.15am the same day.

Twenty-three-year-old Cameron Logan was killed in the deliberate blaze at his parent’s home in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Cameron Logan with family dog Gomez who was also sadly killed in the fire.

His 24-year-old girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) Williams, a radio journalist, is currently fighting for her life at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of Mr Logan’s death which at this time police are treating as murder. A report will also be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

His mum and dad, Cathy and David, both 54, have been released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew, major investigation teams, Govan Police Office, said: “Officers are still at the house carrying out enquiries and are also in the area speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV.

“Although it was early on New Year’s morning, it’s possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area. I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police.”

Information can be passed to the major investigation team based at Govan Police Office via 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.