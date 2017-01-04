Milngavie fire - police appeal for specific witnesses

Police investigating the murder of a man and the attempted murder of three other people in a house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day have today appealed for specific potential witnesses to come forward.

Twenty-three-year-old Cameron Logan was killed in the deliberate blaze at his parent’s home in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingtone, addressing the media on Craigton Road, Milngavie.

His 24-year-old girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) Williams, a radio journalist, is currently fighting for her life at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

And his parents, Cathy and David, both 54, have been released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone from the Major Investigation Team, said: “We have CCTV images of people we are keen to trace that we know were on Craigton Road, Milngavie in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“We are very keen to trace a dog walker who was seen walking down Craigton Road towards Clober Road at 7.42am wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark bottoms.

Police officers have been searching the woods behind Achray Place, Milngavie.

“Because the person had their hood up we are unable to say whether it was a man or a woman however we know that they had their hands in their pockets and they were walking a medium sized dark coloured dog with a long tail.

“Was that you? If so, please get in touch with us.

“We’d also like to trace two joggers, a man and a woman, who were running together on Craigton Road at 8.20am on New Year’s morning. The woman was wearing a bandana and light coloured top with dark running bottoms and dark trainers.

“The man was wearing a light coloured top, dark bottoms and dark trainers.

“They may have information that could assist us and we’d urge them to come forward.”

A further dog walker was seen at the time of the fire on Craigton Road directly behind Achray Place - where the fire happened.

This man is described as 5ft 11ins medium build, wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up.

He was with a brown pitbull type of dog.

Another man wearing a dark top was seen walking along Craigton Road onto the West Highland Way with two springer spaniels.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone added: “This person may have vital information and we’d urge them to speak to us.

“We’d also ask anyone who was driving through the area with a dash cam fitted to their car to come forward and allow us to view the footage, and anyone who may have CCTV footage that we haven’t seen yet.”

The police are carrying out an extensive search of the woods behind the house as it’s possible that something may have been dropped there.

Officers are also still keen to trace the occupants of the dark coloured car which was parked in a lay-by on Craigton Road near to Clober Golf Club around the time the incident. The car had its engine running and the passenger door was open. If this is your car, or if you have any information about who the car belongs to, then please get in touch.

If you have any information contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.