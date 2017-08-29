Milngavie Beer Festival being held on Saturday

Beer lovers will be delighted to hear that the second Milngavie Beer Festival is coming to the town centre this Saturday (September 2) between 12 and 8pm.

The festival will not only provide an opportunity to try over 30 craft beers from seven different breweries there will also be live music and great quality food to keep you going all day.

And that’s not all - as well as breweries such as Jaw Brew, Alchemy, Strathaven Ales, Fallen, Bute, St Andrews Brewery, and a few other breweries, there will also be a wine-bar with a great selection of wines from Garvie & Co as well as a gin bar set up by local bar Finsbay.

Manager of Milngavie Town Centre BID Ltd Martin kerr said: “The weather forecast is good with warm and sunny weather predicted. It should be another wonderful and enjoyable event.

“Live performers will entertain attendees in a variety of musical styles. There should be something for everyone’s taste including folk, blues, jazz, soul, Cajun amongst others.

“So why not purchase a craft beer, sit down at one of the wooden picnic benches, enjoy the sun and listen to the likes of Willow Moon, Luke Daniels, Eightsome Reed, Honest Sam Acoustic, John McNamara, Tim Black, Geordie Dickson, Sloth Metropolis and the Al Fleming Blues Band.

“Should all that hard work drinking beer and listening to great music make you hungry caterers will be on hand to sell you burgers, steaks, hot dogs, ribs, chicken wings, fries and hot drinks.”

This year, additional portable toilet facilities (situated behind the Fraser Centre) will be available for use by the attendees of the festival.

Finsbay is also hosting an after party at their restaurant once the festival has closed. All are welcome.

There are only a limited amount of tickets available for this event.

Tickets can be only purchased by anyone aged 18 and over who has valid ID, Please take this along with you on the day to avoid any doubt.

The full welcome pack will be given out on the day to visitors.

Tickets have been selling quickly so, do not delay in purchasing your tickets to avoid disappointment. Tickets can be purchased online from Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/milngavie-beer-festival-2017-tickets-32916335646?aff=eac2

Children are allowed to attend but a ticket of £3 will need to be purchased for every person under the age of 18 and they must be accompanied by an adult.