Milngavie artist’s work is in demand

A Milngavie artist has work on display in twelve different galleries across the UK.

Most recently Pauline Patrick had nine paintings on display at the Affordable Art Fair in London from May 11 to 14 with Carina Haslam Fine Art.

Her success has been helped by her membership of Creative Coverage, which represents selected professional artists and craftspeople. Galleries visit the site and select the artists they wish to exhibit.

The organisation also provides support and advice to members, for example they tell members to always follow up emails with phone calls.

Pauline, a Glasgow School of Art graduate, said: “I am really grateful for this simple piece of advice because it has resulted in Scotland Art in Bath Street, Glasgow, representing me and the Jetty Gallery in Oban has taken four of my paintings.”

“Scotland Art has the largest stock of original art of any British gallery and I am delighted that they wish to exhibit my work. I have now been included in their artist list online and will exhibit in their forthcoming exhibition ‘Shades of Autumn’ from October 14.”