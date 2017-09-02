Milngave pair were guests at a special telly party

Tunnock’s provided the cake, and Milngavie couple George and Lorraine Napier helped STV chief executive Rob Woodward to cut it .

It was no ordinary occasion, and the East Dunbartonshire pair were delighted to be specially asked to take part in it.

STV has been celebrating its 60th anniversary, and the channel had hit on the idea of welcoming five guests who all share the same birthday – August 31, 1957 – to join the party at its Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow.

During their visit the group enjoyed a tour of the studios and a chance to meet news anchor John MacKay and weather presenter Sean Batty.