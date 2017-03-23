Meeting about refugees coming to the area

A public meeting about the imminent arrival of refugees and unaccompanied asylum seeking children in East Dunbartonshire is going to be held at the new Bearsden Community Hub at 6.30pm next Thursday (March 30).

The council aims to accept the first refugees towards the end of April.

There will be a presentation from Save the Children at the meeting and an overview of the Syrian Resettlement Programme and the Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children Programme.

Residents will also get the opportunity to find out how the community can support the refugees when they arrive.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive, said: “Respecting the privacy and understanding the vulnerability of those coming to East Dunbartonshire is essential.

“Whilst it is not appropriate to welcome our refugee arrivals with a fanfare, there is still plenty the community can do to support and sustain their arrival and integration into our communities.”

To go along please register for free through Event Brite Registration – www.eventbrite.co.uk/edit?eid=32844786641.