Mayfest is now just weeks away

It’s just three weeks until Mayfest takes place in Milton of Campsie Village Hall, with some star performers.

It’s part of Voluntary Arts Scotland week and is largely free thanks to East Dunbartonshire Arts Council, the Co-op and the community council.

It kicks off at 10am on Monday, May 8 with a countryside walk, and ends with afternoon jazz on Sunday, May 14.

The free art show/sale opens on Friday, May 12, at 5.30pm, and continues over the weekend. Fair Trade refreshments are provided at all times.

The St Vincent Baroque 15-piece orchestra play on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm.

On Saturday there’s Celtic Folk with the Rhona MacKay Trio - featuring harp, cello and composer Eddie McGuire with his flute, and the Campsie Scottish Folk Players with their new CD on sale. These concerts cost a £5 donation!

There’s also an open stage for young folk on Saturday afternoon (call 01360 310996 to get involved) and a Craft Fair.

For more information call 01360 311 944, visit www.mocartclub.org.uk or www.facebook.com/campsiemayfest.