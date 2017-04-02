Mayfest is back at Campsie Village Hall

May sees the launch of this year’s Mayfest events at Milton of Campsie Village Hall, with highlights including a well-regarded Glasgow-based baroque ensemble.

The programme of eight events is part of the Scotland Voluntary Arts Week and is supported by

East Dunbartonshire Arts Council, the COOP and MoC Community Council.

All but two evening concerts are free.

The programme includes:

Mon. 8th 10am: Campsie Walk, after which live music, cakes and Billington’s coffee at “The Station”.

Wed.10th 7.30 pm: Seascape painting demo by a professional.

Fri. 12th 5.30 to 7pm: Art Exhibition opening reception.

Fri. 12th 7.30 pm: St Vincent Baroque Players and singer: “great early music, including Scottish”.

Sat. 13th 2pm to 5pm: Craft Fair.

Sat. 13th 2.30 pm: Our Young Folk on Stage - making music. To get on stage phone 01360 311944 as soon as possible.

Sat. 13th 7.30 pm: An exciting Celtic Folk concert featuring two bands, singer and guest Eddie McGuire.

Sun. 14th 2pm: Two Jazz Bands: Trad. and Swinging Mainstream

The Art Exhibition/Sale runs all weekend except mornings, with refreshments at all times.

Concert Tickets are £5 at door or reserve via 01360 311944

For further details phone 01360 311 944 or visit www.mocartclub.org.uk