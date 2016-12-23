Martin’s first marathon raised over £1.6k for Prostate Cancer

A big-hearted Bearsden man who did a 26-mile trek in Ireland – with a helping hand from a local opticians – has raised more than £1,600 for charity.

Martin Kerr did the Dublin marathon for Prostate Cancer UK in October, and Specsavers Milngavie director Caroline Kinsey and the store team sponsored him.

Staff also encouraged customers to support Martin by donating small amounts to the cause and their generosity raised more than £50.

Martin took part in the marathon in memory of his father-in-law Gordon Small – founding editor of Jackie magazine – who passed away after a battle with prostate cancer.

He completed the Dublin trek – his first ever marathon – in just four hours and 15 minutes, and he’s already planning to take on the Berlin marathon in September next year.

Martin said: “I was very proud to take on the race in memory of Gordon and I’m thrilled with the amount of money I’ve raised.

“When Gordon died, I knew that I wanted to pay tribute to him by doing something that would really help Prostate Cancer UK continue its amazing work supporting individuals and families all over the UK who are affected by the illness.

“I was really hoping for a time of under five hours, so to complete in just over four hours was a real bonus.

“I was really moved by the support I received from the team at Specsavers in Milngavie and from customers and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated.”

Specsavers Milngavie store director Caroline Kinsey said: ‘For Martin to have raised such a fantastic amount of money for charity and to have completed the trek in under five hours is an incredible achievement.

“We’re pleased to have been involved in supporting him every step of the way.”