Man who died in ‘violent attack’ on Christmas Day is named

The 43-year-old man who died following a disturbance in Saracen on Christmas Day has been named.

He was Thomas Roberts of the Milton area of Glasgow.

Another man (50) who was injured in the incident at Ashgill Road has been released from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was being treated.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone of the Police Scotland Major Investigation Team said this morning (Tuesday, December 27): “My officers continue to speak to local residents in the area in an attempt to gather more information to establish the circumstances of this disturbing incident.

“I urge anyone who has even the slightest bit of information, and who has not already spoken to police, to contact us immediately via 101.

Alternatively calls can be made via CRIMESTOPERS on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.