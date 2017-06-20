Man on theft charge

A man has been reported to the fiscal in connection with a theft from a local store.
The 56-year-old was charged by police for allegedly shoplifting £50 worth of alcohol from Marks & Spencer in Milngavie at around 9am on Saturday, June 17.
