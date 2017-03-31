Man killed in car crash near Balfron Station is named

The 42-year-old man who died in a road accident yesterday on the A81 near Balfron Station has been named as Gary Mcearchran.

The incident happened around 7.30am on Thursday, March 30, when the tipper lorry Mr Mcearchran was driving came away from the road.

Mr Mcearchran sadly died at the scene. His family has asked to be allowed to grieve in private.

The road was closed for most of the day and reopened later that evening.

Police Sergeant Adam Weir of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with Gary’s family at this sad time.

“We are still investigating this collision and are eager to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.