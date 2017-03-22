Man crashes car in Kirkintilloch after collapsing behind the wheel

A driver has been injured after he collapsed behind the wheel of his car and crashed into a wall in Kirkintilloch yesterday afternoon.

Police said the 68-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the accident near The Stables restaurant at Kirkintilloch Road around 3.50pm.

A police spokesperson said this morning: “The male took unwell behind the wheel of his vehicle, causing the car to mount the pavement and collide with a wall.

“He did not suffer serious injuries. However, he has been kept in overnight as a precaution.”

She added there were no charges being brought as a result of the accident.