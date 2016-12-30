Man charged with murder after Christmas Day death in Milton

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Thomas Roberts in the Milton area of Glasgow on Christmas Day.

Police were called to a disturbance in Ashgill Road at about 4am on Sunday.

Mr Roberts, 43 of Milton died in hospital and another man was found seriously injured.

David McDade, 35, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday for a short, private hearing.

He was charged with murder and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

McDade made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.