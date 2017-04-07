Man charged with drugs offence at Lennoxtown

A man has been reported to the fiscal in connection with a drugs offence at Lennoxtown.
The 20-year-old was charged by police for allegedly being in possession of a Class B substance at Crow Road car park on Tuesday evening.
