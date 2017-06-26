Man attacked in his own home by masked thugs armed with knives

A police appeal has gone out after a man was attacked by two masked men armed with knives who burst into his home in Milton, Glasgow, on Saturday afternoon.

The 41-year-old man was seriously injured after the assault at a flat at Liddesdale Road around 1.40pm.

His two attackers were then seen making off in a car at speed, possibly along Balmore Road. Police believe it was a “targeted attack as part of an ongoing fued” and are investigating the possibility that a third man was also involved.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to hospital in Glasgow where medical staff have described his condition as stable.

The suspects are described as being of average height and build, wearing dark clothing and masks.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kenny Graham, Govan CID, said today: “From our investigations so far, two men were seen leaving the flat after the attack and ran to Scalpay Street where they got into a black Audi estate car. This then made off at speed possibly along Balmore Road. A short time later, around 1400 hours, a black Audi was found burnt out not too far away in the grounds of Lambhill Cemetery on Tresta Road.

“At this time it has still to be established if this was the car involved, however, it does seem that it is the case.

“We need people to come forward with information about either the attack itself or who maybe saw the car being set alight or going in to the cemetery.

“We also have still to establish if there was a third person in the car or whether the two men got in and drove off.

“Police are checking CCTV and speaking to people in the area to get as much information about this as possible and to catch the people responsible.

“Whilst we believe that this was a targeted attack and part of an ongoing feud in the north of the city, for men to be running about with knives, driving at speed along busy roads and burning a car in broad daylight in a busy residential area is contemptable with no regard for others that could have become involved or hurt.

“We are particularly keen to hear from drivers who were in the area and who may have any ‘dashcam’ footage of the two men or the Audi.

“If you have then please contact the CID at Govan Police Office via 101 quoting reference number 2106/24/06. If for any reason you do not want to speak to officers directly, then please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

Additional officers are in the area and anyone with information or concerns can approach them.