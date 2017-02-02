Major delays expected as M8 closes for up to 10 weeks

Major delays are expected when the M8 motorway through Glasgow closes to all traffic for up to 10 weeks.

It is thought that the busiest road in Scotland will be closed in both directions at Ballieston, although no exact date has yet been set.

The work is being carried out to allow major roadworks to link a new road with the motorway - part of ongoing works to upgrade the M8, M73 and M74.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “There have been proposals about diversion routes around the M8 because we need to carry out major roadworks at Baillieston interchange.

“The programme of work could take up to 10 weeks.”