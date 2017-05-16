Maggie’s Centre awarded £49k from Scottish Power

People affected by cancer are getting vital support thanks to a £49,000 award to Maggie’s Glasgow from the Scottish Power Foundation.

People like Mags Hay, from Newton Mearns, near Glasgow, who first visited the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Gartnavel Hospital in January.

She said: “I first started coming to Maggie’s because after treatment I felt like I needed some extra support with what to do next.

“I signed up for the Where Now? course and absolutely loved it. It was just fantastic. Someone came to do some personal training with us which was brilliant because you want to get fit and well again but you don’t know how to go about it.”

The ScottishPower Foundation award has funded this year’s Living Well with Cancer Programme which includes Where Now?, a seven-week course for anyone who has finished their cancer treatment, offering skills and techniques to support through this transition.

Undergoing treatment for cancer can be an intense and challenging time for patients and often the focus is getting to that last appointment when life can get ‘back to normal’. However, coming to the end of treatment can present new challenges with people feeling uncertain about the future.

Mags added: “A lot of the Where now? course was open discussion which was so helpful too because you pick up so many hints and tips from other people.

“I think everyone on the course was sad when it was finished because we had formed a real bond and had all been helped so much.”

The course examines some of the challenges that people may face at the end of treatment including fear or uncertainty about the future, diet and exercise, managing post-treatment challenges, follow-up appointments and returning to work.

Kerry Craig, at Maggie’s Glasgow said: “Feedback has shown the benefits of social support inherent in the Where now? course and how this can help people make real changes to their lifestyle after clinical treatment has ended.”

The next course will run on Tuesday lunchtimes from 1.30-4pm, beginning on Tuesday, July 11. To book onto the course or to find out more, call the centre on 0141 357 2269 or email: glasgow@maggiescentres.org or alternatively pop in to chat to one of the team.

To find out more about Maggie's Glasgow and to see how the Centre supports people with cancer across Glasgow and the West of Scotland, please get in touch on 0141 330 9791 or Glasgow@maggiescentres.org