MAF coffee and craft morning this Saturday

Bearsden Baptist Church will hold its annual coffee and craft fair this Saturday (May 13) from 10am until 1pm. Money raised from the fair will go towards the work of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) which is now active in more than 30 countries including South Sudan which is facing famine, as well as Nepal which is still recovering from earthquakes and Liberia, its newest base.

Flying onto desert and jungle airstrips, lakes and rivers, tracks and roads, MAF’s light aircraft and their mission pilots go the extra miles to provide a lifeline.

Working in partnership with hundreds of other Christian and relief organisations MAF

enables practical help, physical healing, and spiritual hope to be delivered to many of the most remote and inaccessible communities on the planet.

Bearsden Baptist Church has supported MAF for many years. Its annual fair attracts more than 400 people. Visitors will have the chance to browse among the various stalls selling everything from bedding plants, to books, home baking, games and toys, ladies fashion and face painting for children.

MAF will be bringing along their trailer with a new flight simulator desk and some 3D interactive goggles as well as videos.

Budding pilots can test their skills and experience of what it’s like to fly an MAF plane.

For more information about MAF visit: maf-uk.org