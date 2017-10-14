Macmillan success for Red Deer fundraiser

A coffee morning organised by Red Deer Village users Mary Wilson and Margaret Kearney raised more than £650 for the Macmillan charity.

The final tally included a £250 donation from Ivan and John Hendry, owners of the recently-opened Stepps community hub.

John said: “This is a great start to our new hub’s daily life.

“It has only been open a few weeks but already has hosted this fantastic coffee morning, raising a great total.

“Our residents are really enjoying sitting here by the fire, having a coffee and a chat, and there are plans to hold other events as we approach Christmas – it’s their resource and they have lots of ideas.

“We already feel it’s a real asset to the park.”

Ivan Hendry said: “At Christmas we love to light up the park and create a fabulous display which is a real talking point in the area.

“We really go to town with lots of candy cane lights, a large exterior tree, all sorts of sleighs, a large teddy bear and lots of other types of lights and decorations all around the park.

“We will decorate the hub too, of course. It will all be ready for December 1 and there will be a donation made to a local charity.”