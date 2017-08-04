Luck of the Glaswegians

It has been revealed that the Glasgow (G) postcode is one of the luckiest in Scotland.

The National Lottery can confirm that the area is home to the most lottery millionaires in Scotland over the past five years. Not only that, it also ranks fourth in the whole of the UK.

The National Lottery has created a stunning 37 millionaires in the Glasgow area in the last five years alone and a total of 110 since the first draw in 1994.

Local winners who have shared news of their win recently include Arthur Howard, a 74-year-old grandad from East Kilbride who scooped £1M and an all-expenses paid luxury break to Dubai in a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw last year. He swapped his trusty taxi for a sporty white Audi thanks to his win.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Glasgow has enjoyed plenty of lottery luck over the past five years. It’s one of the luckiest postcodes in Scotland when it comes to creating lottery millionaires with 37 new winners joining that very special life-changing club.

“The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country. We are always ready to help celebrate and have plenty of champagne on ice.”