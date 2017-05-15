Lottery winner only has a week to collect £1million prize

The clock really is ticking for a mystery local lottery winner who has just days left to claim an amazing Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize worth £1,000,000.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday – but the lucky winner from the Lotto draw on 23 November 2016 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize. For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in North Lanarkshire, with the winning Millionaire Raffle code AQUA 4641 7399. The lucky ticket-holder only has until Monday, 22 May 2017, to make their claim1. With just days to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

In North Lanarkshire alone over 2660 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk