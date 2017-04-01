Lorry driver who died in Balfron collision is named

Police have named the man who died in a fatal road traffic collision at Balfron on Thursday as 42-year-old Gary McEachran of Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute.

Mr McEachran died at the scene, on the A81 near Ballat Crossroads, after the incident at around 7.30am on Thursday, when the tipper lorry he was driving veered away from the road.

His family have asked to be allowed to grieve in private.

The road was closed for most of the day and reopened later that evening.

Police Sergeant Adam Weir of Forth Valley road policing unit said: “This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with Gary’s family at this sad time.

“We are still investigating this collision and are eager to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.