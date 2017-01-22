Local schools’ musicians in peace concert

Today is no ordinary Sunday for the young musicians of East Dunbartonshire Schools’ Senior Strings Orchestra, as they prepare to perform in Glasgow.

They are playing an important role in a special Interfaith Service of Peace and Reconciliation at Glasgow University Chapel, ahead of the annual Holocaust Memorial Day on Wednesday (January 27).

The event acknowledges the incalculable misery and suffering which ultimately result from the intolerance that leads to race hatred and persecution – as in the Holocaust itself, in which millions of Jews and other minorities perished; and in other acts of human depravity, from the Armenian genocide to the mass murder in Cambodia, Rwanda and Bosnia.

At a time when the far right is regaining political strength across the globe those present will be reflecting on the consequences of turning a blind eye to the evil that leads to genocide.

The service runs from 3pm to 4.30pm today, and there’s a map of where to find the chapel (just off University in Glasgow’s West End) at https://www.facebook.com/events/1632389767057486/#58833e064e1ee