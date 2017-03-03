Local music festival needs your votes

A family-friendly “festival of music, merriment and more” at Mugdock Country Park has been shortlisted for an award - but organisers need your help to ensure they hit the right note.

Hundreds of people flocked to the 2015 and 2016 MugStock festivals to enjoy a fantastic range of live music, family fun and performances.

MugStock has now been nominated an EPIC Award - the honours given out by the Voluntary Arts Network to recognise extraordinary volunteer-led arts projects and events.

Alan Govan, MugStock Festival Director, said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted and hope as many people as possible can spare a few minutes to vote for us.

“The event is managed and run by a team of skilled and experienced volunteers - supported by East Dunbartonshire Council, sponsors and more.

“We’re delighted to be returning to the beautiful Mugdock Country Park next year for our third festival - taking place between Friday, July 28 and Monday, July 31.”

You can vote by visiting www.voluntaryarts.org/epic-awards-mugstock-festival. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, March 5.

Councillor Alan Moir, Convener of Development and Regeneration, said: “MugStock has established itself as one of the best live festivals around - attracting people from all over Scotland and beyond to our beautiful park.

“I am particularly pleased by the strong support which has been provided by country park colleagues and the Council.

“If you get a chance please go online before this Sunday evening and vote for MugStock.”

It is hoped that the success of MugStock could lead to more events taking place within the breathtaking grounds of Mugdock - with resulting benefits for the East Dunbartonshire economy.