Little Italy is NOT coming to Bearsden.

Despite rumours last week to the contrary - Little Italy is not moving into the former Aulds Bakers in Bearsden.

Popular pizzeria Little Italy, which has a branch in Glasgow’s Byres Road, was tipped to take over the shop on social media and community websites.

However we can now confirm that they are NOT moving into the former Aulds bakery premises at 108 Drymen Road.

The Little Italy restaurant in Glasgow’s West End posted this message on their facebook page: “We would like to dispel the rumours.

“Little Italy will remain at it’s one and only location on Byres Road, as it has done for years.

“We have no idea where this gossip/fake news has come from.”